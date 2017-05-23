Kimberley’s Blarchmont Hill deemed safe following mudslide

A geotechnical engineer has signed off on the safety of Kimberley’s Blarchmont Hill, following a mudslide over the weekend.

The engineer evaluated the hill side Saturday and determined the bank was safe under the current conditions.

However, Fire Chief Rick Prasad believes there is potential for more mudslides in the community.

“If there are rain conditions with warm weather, we could see flooding in addition to mudslides,” Prasad says. “Every area is susceptible to that in the region. Its difficult to determine where that is going to occur, but I think Mother Nature pretty much guarantees something is going to happen somewhere. Anytime you have water and dirt and rock, you can have movement.”

The incident forced the temporary closure and evacuation of Overwaitea Foods and one home nearby. The store reopened Sunday morning

Blarchmont Hill was the focus of a slope assessment by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations back in 2013.

– Kimberley Fire Chief, Rick Prasad

– Jeff Johnson

(Photo of the mudslide provided by the Kimberley Fire Department)