Cranbrook RCMP busy on land and water over long weekend

Cranbrook RCMP were active on local roads and waterways this long weekend.

Key City Mounties pulled over a total of three impaired drivers and continue an investigation into one motor vehicle incident where alcohol is considered a factor.

Police stopped hundreds of vehicles with roadblocks throughout the weekend but only issued one three-day roadside prohibition.

Officers patrolled both Moyie and Tie Lake during the three days as well.

RCMP stopped 14 boats on Moyie and five boats on Tie Lake.

Tickets or warnings were issued for infractions such as failing to produce licenses and no wearing life jackets.

In a separate incident, Mounties responded to a call of a quad roll over at Umbrella Beach.

Two teenagers were sent to hospital with undetermined injuries but are said to be in good health.

– Josh Hoffman