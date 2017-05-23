Local absentee ballots counts complete as BC waits for final election results

Absentee ballots have been counted in our two local ridings as British Columbians continue to wait for the final results of our province’s tight election.

Elections BC began counting more than 180 thousand absentee ballots Monday, with 1,027 to be considered in Kootenay East and 759 in Columbia River-Revelstoke.

No changes will occur in our two ridings as the Liberals are still set to represent the electoral districts.

A total of 17,086 valid votes were cast in Kootenay East with 9,666 in favor of Tom Shypitka.

14,570 valid votes were made in Columbia River-Revelstoke with 6,620 in favor of Doug Clovechuk.