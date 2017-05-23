Local mother starts new MADD chapter for Fernie and Sparwood

Chantelle Alessio will act as Community Volunteer Leader to spread the message of MADD throughout the Elk Valley.

A young parent wants to have a positive influence with a new chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drinking in Fernie and Sparwood.

Alessio says she’s always wanted to get involved and give back.She explains having two young girls, the issue of drinking and driving is very important to her and raising awareness among young people will be a major goal.

Alessio says she will be targeting youth in an effort to get them to understand the consequences of impaired driving early on.

The new MADD representative believes there is a problem with motorists in Elk Valley communities getting behind the wheel after drinking.

She says it’s an issue everywhere, but certainly in smaller towns people think they can get away with it more because they’re travelling on back roads and less congested highways.

Alessio points out impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death in Canada and suggests four people die every day in crashes involving drugs or alcohol.

She says she’ll be working hard to educate Elk Valley residents and establish MADD’s services locally.

Alessio says she’ll be creating relationships with RCMP, and other emergency services to help achieve that.

She adds ultimately, she would like to develop this into a full chapter with fundraising effort and a full staff of volunteers.

If anyone wants to get involved and volunteer their time, they can connect with Alessio through e-mail: maddsparwoodfernie@gmail.ca.

– Josh Hoffman



– MADD Elk Valley Community Leader Chantelle Alessio