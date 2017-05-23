Warm temperatures could cause flooding in East Kootenay: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as warmer than average temperature could lead to flooding in some parts of the East Kootenay.

They put the alert in place Monday due to unseasonably warm temperatures forecast in our region with highs of 28 expected Tuesday.

Environment Canada says this could result in an accelerated snowmelt in our region, which could lead to rising rivers and possible flooding.

The higher temperatures are not expected to last long, however, as a cold front will begin rolling across the province Tuesday night.

The BC river forecast centre has not issued any advisories for our region.

– Josh Hoffman