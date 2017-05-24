Banditas looking to make noise in upcoming Sicamous tourney

A local women’s fastball team wants the rest of Western Canada to know they are a true competitor.

The newly formed Cranbrook Banditas will play their first tournament of the year this weekend in Sicamous.

Head coach Dave Lacasse says they are up against some stiff competition.

“It’s a very quick paced game so runs will be at a premium.” says Lacasse. “The more runs we cut off the board is going to be more beneficial for us for sure.”

Lacasse says expansion teams have to make a name for themselves and he sees this team having no problem doing that.

“Our girls all know the game, that’s one thing that’s been really nice about working with them.” says Lacasse. “They understand the game of ball so we’re going to use that to our advantage and try to win some games and play very hard.”

The Banditas roster is strong with multiple players that played at a college level in the States.

Lacasse adds that the main goal of the tournament will be to get their name out as a competitor regardless of the score.

– Dave Lacasse, Cranbrook Banditas head coach

– Devin Howard