Kimberley seeking $5.3 million for downtown renewal

The City of Kimberley is turning to grant funding to help cover $5.3 million for downtown infrastructure.

Council is seeking support through the Federal Gas Tax Strategic Priorities Fund in covering half of the estimated cost of the proposed Kimberley Downtown Infrastructure Renewal.

Mayor Don McCormick says the scope of the project is extensive and would likely not happen until 2021 without support.

“Its a very exciting and very innovative project, but its going to cost about $10 million and $10 million for a community our size is quite a chunk of dough,” McCormick says. “So this particular grant application, if successful, would provide for at least half of what the cost of that entire project is going to be.”

The city is looking to replace over 12 hundred meters of water mains, 11 hundred meters of wastewater pipes and nearly one thousand metres of storm water pipes in the area of the platzl.

The downtown infrastructure renewal would also address pavement, sidewalks and gutters in the downtown core.

McCormick says if approved, the city could face less issues with seasonal flooding and an undersized storm system.

– Kimberley Mayor, Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson