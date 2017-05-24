Reconstruction in beginning stages at Cranbrook’s 2nd Street South

Signage is being put in place in preparation for the reconstruction of Cranbrook’s 2nd Street South.

Project manager Mike Matejka says they hope to get work underway next week.

Matejka explains the road will be under construction from 14th Avenue South to the Highway.

“We are hoping to have the section from 7th Avenue [South] to 14th [Avenue South] done by the time school starts because we know that gets to be very important come September.” explains Matejka. “We’d like to have the entire project done by the middle of September.”

The city will be keeping the community informed on the progress of the project through social media and a live webcam.

Any residents or services that will be disrupted by the work will be informed ahead of time.

Matejka adds it is important to obey all signs and directions from workers to ensure the safety of the contractors.

– Mike Matejka, City of Cranbrook project manager

– Devin Howard