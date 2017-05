A boil water notice has been issued in Kimberley for the second time this month.

The advisory was released by the city this morning after recent testing shows poor quality due to cloudiness in the water.

Increased turbidity can create risk of contaminants such as viruses, bacteria and parasites.

Interior Health explains that water being used for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, and brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute before use.

– Devin Howard