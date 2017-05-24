Controversial Fernie subdivision topic of public hearing Wednesday

Residents can provide feedback Wednesday night on a proposed subdivision outside Fernie that has already garnered opposition.
The RDEK says they’ve received dozens of letters of opposition to a plan to subdivided land near the Fernie Alpine Resort into eight residential lots.
Local conservation group Wildsight says any development on the land would significant affect a nearby grizzly bear corridor.
However, the Regional District will host a public hearing 7 PM at the Fernie Family Centre to invite more feedback.
RDEK staff have recommended against the proposal due to planning concerns.
– Josh Hoffman