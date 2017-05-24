 Skip to Content
Controversial Fernie subdivision topic of public hearing Wednesday

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
May 24, 2017 05:04 am
Residents can provide feedback Wednesday night on a proposed subdivision outside Fernie that has already garnered opposition.

The RDEK says they’ve received dozens of letters of opposition to a plan to subdivided land near the Fernie Alpine Resort into eight residential lots.

Local conservation group Wildsight says any development on the land would significant affect a nearby grizzly bear corridor.

However, the Regional District will host a public hearing 7 PM at the Fernie Family Centre to invite more feedback.

RDEK staff have recommended against the proposal due to planning concerns.

