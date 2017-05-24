Cranbrook’s top cop reports surge in thefts

The Staff Sergeant with the Cranbrook RCMP says the warm weather has brought thieves out in droves.

Police responded to 17 thefts in the Key City over the past week.

Hector Lee says most of the incidents were crimes of opportunity, with suspects breaking into unlocked vehicles or homes.

“Cranbrook has been traditionally a really good and safe area. What it does is it creates a little bit of a complacency in people and people leave valuables lying around without thinking of somebody taking it,” Lee says. “We’ve got great weather, people are out and about and there’s an opportunity for criminals to grab a backpack that’s been left unattended.”

Lee says people need to be more vigilant locking up their property, to prevent would-be thieves from accessing their belongings.

Some of the items stolen include a back pack, a cell phone, and a license plate, which was recovered in Slave Lake, Alberta.

– Staff Sergeant Hector Lee, Cranbrook RCMP

– Jeff Johnson