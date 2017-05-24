Strong winds, storms expected throughout Kootenay region

A vigorous cold front will bring strong winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h to the Kootenay region Wednesday.

Strong winds combined with high water levels will result in increased wave action that may impact shorelines and lakeside roads. The saturated ground also increases the chances of downed trees in strong winds. Power outages are also possible.

Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The BC River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre for updated streamflow advisories or warnings. http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

– From Environment Canada