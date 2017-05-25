East Kootenay could be under flood watch by weekend

The East Kootenay could potentially be under a flood watch by this weekend.

This from Dave Campbell with the BC River Forecast Centre, as temperatures return to high levels by the start of next week.

Campbell says warmer than average conditions could lead to a faster snowmelt, increasing river levels to capacity or beyond.

“It really depends on how we get through that period as it melts,” Campbell says. “I think until we are on the far side of it, it might be that some of the smaller, low elevation rivers are getting to that stage now. I think on the short term, there is still plenty of snow there that this hot weather is more problematic than it is helpful.”

The Forecast Centre observed snow pack levels were at 137 per cent earlier this month.

Residents are warned to avoid areas along rivers and keep children away from fast flowing streams.

People living in flood prone areas should also be prepared for high water.

– BC River Forecast Centre, Section Head, Dave Campbell

– Jeff Johnson