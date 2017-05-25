BC Liberals fall short of majority following final vote count

Absentee ballots have been tallied and British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years, but uncertainty remains over who will lead the Legislature.

With three seats, the Greens hold the balance of power and leader Andrew Weaver says he’s had talks with both the Liberals and the N-D-P about creating a stable government.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says her party has the responsibility to lead the province because they won the most seats with 43.

But New Democrat John Horgan says about 60 per cent of British Columbians voted against Clark and the Liberals, and he believes he can work with Weaver to govern.

– Canadian Press