Kimberley woman seeking appeal for marijuana dispensary license

A woman trying to sell medicinal marijuana in Marysville is looking for a second opinion from Kimberley council.

Kim Cox and her lawyer Wes Rogers appeared before council this week, seeking an appeal after staff would not amend her current license.

Cox was originally approved for a personal business license in November of last year and now wants to include additional shareholders from Fernie in her application.

Rogers says the only change his client is seeking is to operate her business as a corporation and to open shop in Marysville instead of the platzl.

The issue will be reviewed at a later date. There are currently two other shops selling medicinal marijuana licensed to operate in the Bavarian City.

– Jeff Johnson