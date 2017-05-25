Liberal MLA Clovechok excited about opportunity with minority

A local Liberal MLA is excited about the idea of working across party lines following the final tally of election ballots.

Columbia River – Revelstoke representative Doug Clovechok is speaking as BC will in fact get a minority government after all the absentee ballots were considered and recounts complete.

Clovechok says, going forward, his party will need a collaborative approach to get things done but it gives them an opportunity to put politics aside and do what’s best for British Columbians.

He says he’s certainly ready to work for those in his riding who did, and did not, vote for him.

Clovechok suggests it really won’t be much of a difference for the Liberals as they’ve tried to work with other parties over the last 16 years.

The BC Liberals have had a majority since 2001, and the province has not had a minority government in 65 years.

The Green Party, who has the balance of power with three seats, is speaking to both the Liberals and NDP to reach a deal with one party to form government.

Clovechok says he’s looking forward to where those talks may lead but admits he’d be speculating if he suggested what Premier Christy Clark and the Liberals might do.

– Josh Hoffman

– Columbia River-Revelstoke Liberal MLA Doug Clovechok