Slaughterhouse near Kimberely to double in size

The operator of a slaughterhouse near Kimberley wants to expand his facility following complaints from nearby residents.
Gwinner’s Country Butcher in Meadowbrook has been given the green light from the RDEK to extend its walls from 150 to 296 square metres.
The Regional District’s Andrew McLeod says the proponent is trying kill and process the animals more discretely after hearing concerns from neighbouring properties.
The permit includes a condition that limits the number of animal slaughter days per year to 35.
Butchers at Gwinner’s have over 30 years worth of experience.
The RDEK did receive several letters of opposition for the addition.
However, McLeod points out the complainants were more so concerned about the operation of the abattoir itself rather than the request to expand.
– Josh Hoffman
– RDEK Planning and Development Services Manager Andrew McLeod