Two-year-old Cranbrook boy needs new heart

A fundraiser has been established for a two year boy from Cranbrook in need of a heart transplant.

Landon Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of cardiomyopathy, a disorder which causes a person’s heart to enlarge at an abnormal rate.

Doctors have confirmed the toddler needs a new heart and will have to stay at least a year in Alberta for follow-up appointments and treatment.

To help his family deal with travel costs and other expenses, friends have organized the Love for Landon Miller campaign August 6th at the Manual Training Centre from 10 am – 5 pm.

The fundraiser will include a silent auction, garage sale and bake sale.

Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual will also host a barbecue by donation from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

For more info, you can visit www.helplandon.ca or www.facebook.com/loveforlandonmiller