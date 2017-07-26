Sam Steele Days society deems 2017 a success

Organizers from Cranbrook’s flagship festival are calling this year’s event a success.

The annual Sam Steele Days saw multiple changes they say were met with positive feedback from residents.

Over 20 thousand people – more than the population of Cranbrook – reportedly came to the mid-June festival.

Chairperson Kristi Wheeldon is more than satisfied with the results.

“The equipment rodeo was definitely a spectacular success, something new to our community and hopefully we can grow off of that.” says Wheeldon. “Over at the Ktunaxa building they did have events there as well, as well as an interpretive village and pancake breakfast.”

Wheeldon says everyone she talked to was very pleased with the new events and set-up.

“We received raved reviews from people.” says Wheeldon. “They loved having the space to come out and enjoy, all of the food vendors from the music shows to new enhanced seating for things such as [the strongman competition] and wiener dogs.”

She adds that the event wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the outstanding support from the community.

– Kristi Wheeldon, Sam Steele Days chairperson