30 HA blaze burning west of Koocanusa

A 30 hectare wildfire is burning approximately 27 km west of Koocanusa.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the blaze is in the Lower Loom Creek area.

It is not currently threatening structures or communities.

The RDEK reported Tuesday night the Southeast Fire Centre had two air tankers responding along with an Initial Attack crew.

The BC Wildfire Service suspects the fire was person caused.

Although what exactly ignited the blaze is uknown, a fifth wheel trailer did catch fire in the Lake Koocanusa area earlier Tuesday afternoon.

However, that has not been confirmed as the cause of the blaze.

The Regional District says the smoke plume may be visible in the Baynes Lake / Koocanusa area and you may see air tankers if you are in that area.