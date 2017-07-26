Cranbrook men competing at 2017 Ringside World Boxing Championship

A pair of Cranbrook men are answering the bell at the 2017 Ringside World Boxing Championships in Independent, Missouri.

Tom White and defending Mens Masters division champion Troy Bannick have been training since September for the big event.

“Just gradually working up in the last six to eight weeks we’ve kind of amped up the training but we’ve been going right from September.” explains White. “Tons of running and lots of gym time.”

White says athletes from all over the world come to the tournament.

“There’s a team here from Hawaii, I know previously last year there was China who was the winner in my weight class last year.” says White. “There’s Japan, anyone in amateur boxing can enter in.”

The tournament got started on Monday and will finish on Saturday.

– Tom White, amateur boxer