UPDATE: 24 personnel battling 30 HA fire west of Koocanusa

Crews continue to battle a 30 hectare wildfire west of Koocanusa.

The Southeast Fire Centre’s Karlie Shaughnessy says the blaze was discovered Tuesday roughly 25 kilometres outside the community in the remote area of Ward-Bloom.

The fire has been renamed after initially being said to be in the “Lower Loom Creek” area.

Shaughnessy explains 24 personnel, including three helicopters, are on site Wednesday.

Two air tankers initially responded to the fire but are no longer involved in the efforts.

The fire is not threatening any structures or communities at this time.

Shaughnessy says the cause of the blaze is still under investigation despite initial reports it was ignited by human activity.

33 active fires are currently burning throughout the Southeast Fire Centre.

All of them are located in remote areas.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy