Cranbrook Banditas in Richmond for softball provincials

The Cranbrook Banditas ladies softball team are off to Richmond for the provincial ‘B’ championships.

The team has been focused on making a name for themselves in their inaugural season.

Head coach Dave La Casse says the progress made this year by the ladies has been outstanding.

“From where we started when we took the field in our first tournament to where we are now is a completely different team.” says La Casse. “Obviously players are mostly the same but [the] skill level has improved dramatically.”

La Casse says the players have stayed dedicated all season long.

“The girls have done a great job of coming to practice, getting their work in, staying positive and just keeping focused on the game that we’re playing.” says La Casse. “It’s very nice to see as a coach.”

The Banditas get their weekend started with a doubleheader against the Surrey Storm and Lynn Valley Friday night.

