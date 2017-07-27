Construction at Baker St/11th Ave S intersection to begin Monday

Demolition and replacement work of sidewalk letdowns at the intersection of Baker Street and 11th Avenue South is set to begin on Monday July 31.

With the work expected to take most of the week, drivers and pedestrians are being advised to expect some very minor delays while construction occurs.

Traffic will be able to move through the intersection, however you may run into some delays of just a few minutes.

Please respect and obey all signage and direction of any flaggers. It is so important for drivers to beaware of their presence.

Please slow down to give these personnel the space they need to be safe.

The City of Cranbrook is committed not only to the safety of the public but to the safety of our staff.

Thank you for remembering their safety as well as your own as you drive through construction zones.

The City appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as this work is completed.

– From the City of Cranbrook