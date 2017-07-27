Bridge replacement near Western Financial Place begins Monday

Replacement of the pedestrian bridge at the corner of 17th Avenue North and 2nd St. N, across from Western Financial Place is set to begin next week.

Public Works will begin removing the old bridge Monday with concrete work and construction of the new bridge to happen over the next two weeks.

Those who usually use the pedestrian bridge are asked to please avoid the area and please use an alternate route to get where you need to go.

This project is a component of the Cranbrook’s overall community vibrancy plan which is designed to improve the overall walkability and accessibility of the community.

The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents while this work is being

done.

– From the City of Cranbrook