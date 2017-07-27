Early numbers indicate JulyFest 2017 nearly doubles gross sales

The early results are in, and Kimberley’s 45th annual JulyFest was a major success.

This from organizers who aren’t disclosing the exact numbers but say they nearly doubled gross sales compared to last year.

It’s welcomed news as the latest running of the community’s flagship festival saw some major changes in 2017.

JulyFest switched locations this year, moving to Coronation Park after a long run at Rotary Park.

It seemed residents were also OK with the festival deciding against bringing in a big name for the concert and instead having local artists perform.

Mike Guarnery with the Chamber of Commerce, which plans the festival, says they far exceeded expectations this year.

He says attendance was outstanding and they’re excited to take the momentum into next year.

182 teams were registered for the always popular Canadian Bocce Championship tournament this year and approximately 50 teams entered the Classic Soccer tournament.

Guarnery credits festival coordinator Karen Rempel who he says “knocked it out of the park” with her planning.

He says they’re thrilled with how everything worked out and they’re looking forward to making it even bigger and better with all the input they received from the inaugural edition at the new venue.

Guarnery suggests the buzz around JulyFest has been growing in recent years due to attention on

He adds however without the support of the community, swarm of volunteers and participation of people from both Kimberley and afar who made it a safe and fun weekend.

– Chamber of Commerce Manager Mike Guarnery

http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/738/files/2017/07/mike-we-exceeded.mp3

(Photos courtesy of Eric Engler)

