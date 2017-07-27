Kimberley’s du Toit finishes day one at Canadian Open

Jared du Toit has finished up his first round at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Kimberley native shot a 71 (-1) Thursday morning at Glen Abbey.

du Toit says although it wasn`t the score he was hoping for, he still felt good.

“Two or three bad spots that were very tough to save par from and unfortunately didn’t make the puts to do that and then I missed a couple birdies too.” explains du Toit. “Hopefully I can clean that up tomorrow and shoot a better score.”

Hudson Swafford and Brandon Hagy currently hold the lead at -7.

du Toit ranks tied for second among Canadians. Only Mackenzie Hughes has a better score (-5).

Live leaderboards can be found here.

– Jared du Toit, professional golfer

(Photo courtesy of @Jareddutoit Twitter)