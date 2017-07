Jared du Toit is back at the RBC Canadian Open after a magical run in 2016.

The 22 year old Kimberley native captivated the nation last year in his first ever PGA appearance.

As an amateur, du Toit entered Sunday in the final pairing and ultimately finished tied for ninth at -9.

He gets his day started Thursday morning at 6:50 am MT on the back nine.

du Toit, who turned pro earlier this year, is one of 17 Canadians hitting in the field at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario.