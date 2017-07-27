Difficult conditions increase resources for Ward-Bloom wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service is throwing even more resources at the 39 hectare blaze west of Lake Koocanusa.

32 personnel are joined by two helicopters and other heavy equipment in the remote Ward-Bloom region roughly 25 km west of the lake.

John Boivin with the Southeast Fire Centre says the hot and dry conditions are proving difficult for crews and there’s little help coming in the forecast.

He says looking at the next week, there may be a few sprinkles of water here or there but nothing significant enough to help their efforts.

Boivin says officials investigating the exact cause of the Ward-Bloom blaze are on site as well.

Two smaller wildfires are also burning in our region, including a 1.7 hectare blaze near Barr Creek northwest of Elkford.

– Southeast Fire Information Officer John Boivin