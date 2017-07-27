Found body believed to be missing West Kootenay teacher

The Creston RCMP have confirmed that a body recovered from Crawford Creek on Wednesday, is believed to be that of missing person Alvin Dunic.

On Wednesday July 26, 2017 the Creston RCMP responded to a report of a body being located in Crawford Creek.

RCMP along with Nelson Search and Rescue BC Ambulance attended and complete the recovery of the body.

At this time the Creston RCMP believe the body to be that of Alvin Dunic, of Crawford Bay, BC who went missing on May 29, 2017.

Mr Dunic’s family has been advised and the Creston RCMP continues to provide support to the family.

The Creston RCMP continues to assist the BC Coroners Service with the investigation into Mr Dunic’s death.

– Creston RCMP release