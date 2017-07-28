Lengthy investigation led to major victory in drug bust: Cranbrook RCMP

The top cop in Cranbrook is calling this week’s major drug bust a success.

Staff Sergeant Hector Lee is speaking after RCMP executed search warrants for two houses Wednesday that resulted in the arrest of five people

Police seized large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and what’s believed to be crystal meth, possibly mixed with fentanyl.

Lee explains it wasn’t a short investigation but rather a long drawn out process that has been occurring for sometime now and is still ongoing.

Because RCMP are still gathering evidence, Lee couldn’t share much information, however the detachment commander suggests any time you can take drugs off the street it is a victory.

Lee says Cranbrook is not immune to this type of activity.

As the hub of the East Kootenay, just like any business, the Key City is a main artery and he says unfortunately that stays true for drug trafficking.

He concede they are pretty happy thought following a bust of this magnitude.

On a different note, Lee points out its not only concerning they may have recovered fentanyl but it’s also worrisome there were children in the homes when police made the sting.

RCMP are working with the Ministry of Children and Family in regards to the young kids.

Two of the five who were arrested remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court Monday.