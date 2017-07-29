22 year old woman presumed drowned at Moyie Falls

On July 28th, 2017, Cranbrook RCMP were dispatched to a scene where a 22 year old female is presumed drowned after cliff jumping into Moyie Falls Friday evening.

Bystanders and friends of the female attempted a rescue but were unable to pull her out. Cranbrook and Kimberly Search and Rescue were on scene trying to locate the female without success.

The RCMP E Division Underwater Recovery Team has been called in to assist in locating and recovering the female drowning victim who is a Jamaican National student living in Cranbrook.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of family members.

– Cranbrook RCMP release