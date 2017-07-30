Wildfire east of Fairmont grows to 280 HA, closes FSR

A wildfire east of Fairmont Hot Springs is now up to 280 hectares.

The growing blaze in the White River area, roughly 40 kilometres outside the community, has forced the closure of the White-Middle Fork Forest Service Road.

BC Wildfire Service crews are on site battling the blaze.

The fire is not threatening any communities or infrastructure at this time, but is producing large amounts of smoke.

Meanwhile, a fire 0.80 hectare in size is burning closer to Fairmont.

The BC Wildfire Fire Service is also reporting the 39 hectare blaze burning in the remote Ward-Bloom region to still be active, as well as the 2.9 hectare wildfire in the Barr Creek area northwest of Elkford.