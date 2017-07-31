Four Cranbrook Bandits say goodbye to ‘second family’

Four long-time Cranbrook Bandits players are calling it a career after aging out at the end of the season.

Jacob Bromley, Linden Meggison, Rylan D’Etcheverrey and Cedar Kemp are all taking the next step in their baseball careers.

Bromley has spent the past six years with the Bandits, getting his first shot with the team at the ripe age of 13.

The 19-year old outfielder is going to Thompson River University to play ball but says he’ll never forget his six years with the Bandits.

“It was the closest team I’ve ever been to.” says Bromley. “I’m excited to move onto university ball but I’m always going to miss these guys, they’re like a family to me.”

D’Etcheverry is heading to North Dakota to play ball with Lake Region State College and says he’s going to miss all the friends he’s made along the way.

“The team you have is pretty much your second family and it’s a lot of time together.” says D’Etcheverry. “Once you leave, it’s not seeing them as often and it’s going to be different.”

Kemp went down with an injury at the end of the season and won’t be taking the path to college baseball but chuckled saying he’s looking forward to men’s league.

Meggison is in talks with the baseball program out of Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo.

All four players spent plenty of time working with head coach Paul Mrazek.

“He always made us work hard, we always had to earn it.” says Bromley. “Even when you’re a veteran player if you’re not working hard you’re not going to play.”

“He basically prepared us not just for baseball but future life skills.” says D’Ectcheverry.

Bromley says he’s made friends with players that retired when he was just starting out as well as players that are in their rookie season.

“I made a lot of memories with [the Bandits], made some best friends along the way.” says Bromley. “I’m always going to cherish those memories and I’ll never forget them.”

“It’s going to be good going to university.” says D’Etcheverry. “Our coach [Paul Mrazek] really helped us out with the things we need and it’s going to be a good stepping stone.”

Each young player is sad to leave their second family behind, but each player is ready for the next step – in baseball and in life.

– Jacob Bromley, Cranbrook Bandits alumni

– Rylan D’Etcheverry, Cranbrook Bandits alumni