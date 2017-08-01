Boys found camping on Windermere school roof with TV, beer

It wasn’t burglars on top of a school in Windermere but rather a group of teenagers…camping out.

Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a local elementary school during the late evening hours Saturday.

Officers found a tent erected up on the roof and when they climbed up discovered three boys set up an area equipped with a television, Xbox and beer.

The boys apologized and said they didn’t mean to cause trouble but just wanted to a cool place to hang out.

They were released from police custody to their parents who promised they would deal with the matters in their own fashion.