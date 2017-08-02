Rockies say deal with ICE boosts local hockey awareness

Another junior ‘B’ team from the East Kootenay wants to enhance fan experience through a new partnership with the WHL’s Kootenay ICE.

The Columbia Valley Rockies are teaming up with the ICE to give fans of both teams more opportunities to watch local hockey.

Rockies President & G-M Graeme Anderson says the deal is similar to the recent Kootenay-Kimberley partnership.

“If you have a season pass for the Rockies you can get a 15% discount going to a Kootenay ICE game and likewise for ICE season pass holders.”

Anderson is very pleased the ICE are forming local relationships.

“It’s basically to heighten awareness.” explains Anderson. “When you have organizations working together you’re going to heighten that awareness.”

Brant Hilton with the ICE says they plan to continue to work with local junior organizations.

“I think these types of partnerships are a tremendous way for both organizations to grow their fan bases and reach areas of the East Kootenay maybe they haven’t been able to in the recent past.”

“I think it’s a great way to watch some exciting hockey whether it be in the Western Hockey League or other levels and leagues too.”

The two clubs also plan to host a hockey festival on Lake Windermere in January.

– Graeme Anderson, Columbia Valley Rockies President & General Manager

– Brant Hilton, Kootenay ICE Communications & Community Manager