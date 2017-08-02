 Skip to Content
Wildfire closes HWY 93 between Radium, border

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
August 02, 2017 05:18 am
DriveBC is reporting HWY 93 is closed in both directions between Radium and the BC/Alberta border due to a wildfire.

They say an assessment is in process and an update will be provided at 9 AM Wednesday morning.

