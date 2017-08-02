Wildfire closes HWY 93 between Radium, border

DriveBC is reporting HWY 93 is closed in both directions between Radium and the BC/Alberta border due to a wildfire.
They say an assessment is in process and an update will be provided at 9 AM Wednesday morning.
For the latest information go here.
