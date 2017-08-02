Island Pond wildfire 25% contained

The Southeast Fire Centre says the Island Pond wildfire between Skookumchuk and Canal Flats is 25% contained.

Fire Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy says despite heavy winds Tuesday night, existing fire guards around the blaze held up very well.

The fire is estimated at 1,150 hectares but Shaughessy admits low visibility due to smoke is making it hard to get an accurate measurement of its size and it could be larger or smaller than that.

64 personnel, five piece of heavy equipment and three helicopters continue to battle the blaze Wednesday.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 51 properties in the Island Pond/Premier Lake area.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy