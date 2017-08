What a difference a year made for Teck Resources Limited.

The mining giant says they set record production and sales in the 2nd quarter of 2017.Teck earned steelmaking coal sales and production of 6.9 and 6.8 million tonnes, respectively.

Gross profit was reportedly $1.1 billion in the second quarter compared to $212 million a year ago.

They also report cash from operations was $1.4 billion compared with $339 million in 2016.

Teck has five coal mining operations in the Elk Valley.