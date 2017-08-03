Cranbrook Fire responds to overnight grass fire

14 firefighters and four apparatus responded to a grass fire inside City limits near Echo Field Road and Highway 95A overnight Wednesday.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire around 12:50 AM which was burning an area roughly 225 feet by 100 feet with some nearby trees starting to candle.

Thanks to quick action by the public reporting the fire and the quick response and action by fire crews, the fire was contained and extinguished.

Crews remained on scene until 4:30am watching for hot spots and flair ups.

There was no property damage or any injuries.

Investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning and expect the fire was human caused.