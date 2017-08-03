Remote White River wildfire grows to 1226 HA

The White River Blaze is burning roughly 40 kilometres east of Fairmont.

The remote wildfire burning in a forested area east of Fairmont Hot Springs has jumped up to 1,226 hectares.

The fire is 0% contained but it

is not currently affecting any communities or structures.

However, it is producing large amounts of smoke that might be visible in the region from Radium and Canal Flats and as far east as Alberta.

Public access to the White-Middle Fork Forest Service Road is now prohibited at the 45.5 kilometre point.

The Lands Manager of the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District ordered the road closure due to concerns about public safety.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is being closely monitored.