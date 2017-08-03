Water main work closing Cranbrook’s 30th Ave N Thursday

Water main tie in work is set to close a portion of 30th Avenue North between Mount Royal Drive and Mount Fisher Drive later Thursday morning.

With the tie in work, residents in the area will notice a short reduction in their water pressure beginning at 1pm, while the construction is done. It is expected that the water pressure will be restored by 2pm.

Some customers may experience discolouration in the water for a short period once the water service is restored.

If you do have discolouration, please run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.

This discolouration is not a public health concern.

This temporary closure will also affect BC Transit Route #1 Tamarack, however the service will be able to detour around the construction work.

The City of Cranbrook apologizes for any inconvenience this issue may cause and staff is working as quickly as possible to restore water service and road access.

– City of Cranbrook release