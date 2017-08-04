Kootenay unemployment way up from this time last year

The latest unemployment numbers in the Kootenays are stagnant month over month but much higher than the same time last year.

7.5 per cent of the wider region’s labour force was without work last month, the exact same as June.

However, that stands above the 6.8 per cent that were jobless in the Kootenays in July 2016.

The Province’s unemployment rate was 5.3 per cent up from 5.1 in June.Nationally, Canada dropped to 6.3 per cent last month.

That’s its lowest point since October of 2008.

Stats Canada recommends comparing regional numbers year to year not month to month.