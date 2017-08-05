Increased smoke possible over Island Pond Wildfire; now 35% contained

The BC Wildfire Service is hoping to conduct a controlled burn on the east flank of Island Pond fire Saturday.

The work could generate a lot of smoke, so the service is warning residents that a possible smoke increase is part of their planned controlled burn.

According to a release, the estimated fire size has not changed and the fire is now estimated to be 35% contained.

67 firefighters, 3 helicopters and 8 pieces of heavy equipment will be auctioning the fire Saturday, while crews work to reinforce guards along the south flank.

Much of the focus will be developing guards on the north and east sides.

Highway 93S remains closed at this time between Radium and Castle Junction. You can visit www.drivebc.ca or www.alberta511.ca to check on the status of that closure.

An alternate route through Golden is open at this time. Be sure to check Drive BC to see if there are any delays/temporary closures on that detour route.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from the BC Wildfire Service