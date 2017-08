Kimberley RCMP are currently searching for a missing person who is believed to be rafting on White River (White Swan Area).

Eric Barlee spoke to his brother around 1:00 pm, August 5, they were going to meet up in Canal Flats later on.

Eric advised he was going rafting first, he never showed for the meet.

At this time it’s unknown exactly where Eric entered the river and area RCMP and Search and Rescue are searching the White Swan area.

– Kimberley RCMP release