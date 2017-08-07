 Skip to Content
Four new lightning caused fires spark in East Kootenay

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
August 07, 2017 08:02 pm
John Fowler / CC

Thunderstorms and dry lightning led to four new lightning-caused fire starts Sunday afternoon.

Three of the new starts are near Moyie, with the largest being about five hectares in the Lamb Creek area. Air tankers, helicopter support and crews on scene.

Another fire started between Moyie and Cranbrook, while a third blaze has burned 0.09 hectares in the Sunrise Creek area. Both are being actioned by ground crews and helicopters.

A new fire has also started in the Grasmere area near the intersection of Fitzpatrick Road and Highway 93. That has burned 0.01 hectares and the Baynes Lake Fire Department is on scene.

No structures or communities are being threatened at this time.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from the Regional District of East Kootenay

