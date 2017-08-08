 Skip to Content
Tobacco Plains Indian Band breaks ground on $3.2 M community hub

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
August 08, 2017 06:28 am
Work has started on a new $3.2 million community hub for the Tobacco Plains Indian Band.

Crews broke ground on the facility last week after receiving $500,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The building plans to provide a safe and welcome space residents can access services and hold events.

It will also combine several amenities that are scattered in other locations or that don’t exist.

It will also house the Band Administration, a health centre, meeting space and a gymnasium.

Other contributors include the First Nations Health Authority, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada and the BC Museums Association.

The facility should be up and running by the Spring.

