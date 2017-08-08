Tobacco Plains Indian Band breaks ground on $3.2 M community hub

Crews broke ground on the facility last week after receiving $500,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust.

Work has started on a new $3.2 million community hub for the Tobacco Plains Indian Band.

The building plans to provide a safe and welcome space residents can access services and hold events.

It will also combine several amenities that are scattered in other locations or that don’t exist.

It will also house the Band Administration, a health centre, meeting space and a gymnasium.

Other contributors include the First Nations Health Authority, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada and the BC Museums Association.

The facility should be up and running by the Spring.