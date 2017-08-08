Cranbrook/Kimberley RCMP welcomes new victim services dog

The Cranbrook/ Kimberley RCMP Victim Services in conjunction with Summit Community Services has added a new employee to the section and he works for kibble and hugs.

West, a three year old black lab who hails from the Pacific Assistance Dogs (PADS) Program, has joined the local RCMP Victim Services. He is an important addition to the assistance that Victim Services provides to area clients.

Jessica Robertson with Victim Services says West will be working alongside police to help provide emotional support to people that have been through a trauma. Robertson adds he is eager to provide support to area victims/witnesses in handling the emotional stress that can arise when a person is required to testify.

In February, Jessica Robertson of Victim Services attended PADS campus and spent the week in training with West. West returned to Cranbrook with Robertson, where he has made himself well known amongst the detachment staff.

“We’re very proud of both Jessie and West, they’re an exceptional team that has worked very hard to bring this program to the communities of Cranbrook and Kimberley.” Staff Sergeant Hector Lee says. “West has prepared for this role, and has a very special ability to meet people on their worst day, and support their road to healing.”

“The team will help support victims when they need it most, when they’re feeling anxious or scared and need a comforting presence,” Kimberley Sergeant Chris Newel says. “We are incredibly proud to welcome West and know he will be a trusted friend for people who are dealing with extremely difficult and emotionally challenging situations while their matters proceed through court.”

(Photo from Summit Community Services Society)

– From the Cranbrook RCMP