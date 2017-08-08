Kootenay Rockies ATV club calls backcountry ban unfair

The Kootenay Rockies ATV Club understands why the province banned off-road vehicles in the backcountry but they still believe it’s unfair.

All ORVs in the Southeast Fire Centre and other regions across BC have been restricted from riding in the backcountry as of last Friday.

Club president Doug Williamson says if they’re going to stop ORVs then they should restrict all vehicles that use forest service roads.

“I don’t think there’s any more danger from ATVs being ridden on forest service roads than there would be from pick-up trucks, jeeps and street-legal dirtbikes.” says Williamson.

Williamson says any vehicle in the backcountry could pose a serious risk for wildfires.

“If they really have genuine concerns then unfortunately I do believe that the ban should be expanded and keep everybody out of the bush.”

Williamson adds he has no issue sacrificing his hobby to prevent the region from potentially going up in flames.

He also believes cigarette butts pose more of a risk than hot exhaust from vehicles.

Anyone found using an off-road vehicle in restricted areas may be issued a $767 dollar fine.

– Doug Williamson, Kootenay Rockies ATV Club President