SE Fire Centre on guard following long weekend storms

Seven new wildfires in our area are a sign of things to come in the Southeast Fire Centre.

This from Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy, who says all of the East Kootenay’s new blazes were caused by lightning Monday.

She says conditions are tinder dry and any storm carries the risk of more fires.

“With this variable amount of precipitation, it is concerning to us when we do see lightning,” Shaughnessy says. “We are just pre-placing our crews where we are expecting lightning. Prepositioning them in order to respond to any starts that do happen.”

Shaughnessy says conditions are dangerous, as it doesn’t take long for a wildfire to start following a storm. She adds inconsistent amounts of rain does little to alleviate fire conditions.

Environment Canada predicts thunderstorms in the forecast for the next two days.

Currently, four small fires are in the Moyie area, the largest burning five hectares near Lamb Creek.

Shaughnessy says none of these blazes are a threat to structures or communities.

Efforts continue to quell two major wildfires near Canal Flats.

The Island Pond fire is 1,151 hectares in size, while a blaze near White Swan has burned 1,550 hectares.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer, Karlie Shaughnessy

– Jeff Johnson